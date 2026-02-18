DHS says Maryland 'playing Russian roulette with American lives' after ICE cooperation ban

article

The Brief DHS says the recent banning of ICE cooperation in Maryland is dangerous. The new laws came just days after the arrest of an attempted murder suspect in Maryland. A Maryland county detention center had helped DHS prior to the signing.



The Department of Homeland Security is calling out Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's recent action against ICE just days after they say an attempted murder suspect was taken into custody.

What we know:

On Tuesday. Gov. Moore signed two emergency bills ending all law enforcement partnerships with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The new laws prohibit state agencies and employees from entering 287(g) agreements with ICE, and require any existing partnerships to end by July 2026.

Ten days prior, DHS says an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, identified as Filberto Gonzalez Gutierrez, was arrested with the help of a Maryland county. He is accused of slicing his wife's neck with a box cutter last year.

The Anne Arundale County Detention Center honored a detainer to transfer Gutierrez to ICE custody, according to DHS.

What they're saying:

DHS says Gov. Moore's law banning cooperation with ICE will bring an end to "safe arrests" in Maryland, and allow criminals to be released from prison.

"Maryland is unfortunately following a dangerous path—already started by Governor Hochul in New York and Governor Spanberger in Virginia—of putting criminal illegal aliens over American citizens," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"Filberto Gonzalez Gutierrez, a monster who sliced his wife’s neck open with a box cutter, will never walk American streets again because Anne Arundale County worked with ICE to keep this criminal off our streets. Now, Maryland sanctuary politicians are playing Russian roulette with American lives by outlawing cooperation with ICE and forcing law enforcement to RELEASE criminals from their jails into our communities and perpetrate more crimes and create more victims. Unfortunately, the only consequence will be the continued murder, rape, assault, robbery, and carnage of American lives."

The other side:

Gov. Moore says the new laws don't authorize the release of criminals, and don't prevent the state from working with the federal government.

"In Maryland, we will not allow untrained, unqualified and unaccountable agents to deputize our brave local law enforcement officers because Maryland is a community of immigrants. It is not our weakness," Gov. Moore said.