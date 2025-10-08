Teen indicted in stolen car crash that killed DC mother

The Brief Teen indicted in fatal stolen car crash. Shaunte Canty died at the scene; her child was injured. Prosecutors vow accountability as investigation continues.



A teenager has been indicted in connection with a deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a D.C. mother dead.

Teen faces charges

Michael Collins faces multiple charges stemming from the collision in Landover last August that killed 35-year-old Shaunte Denise Canty.

Authorities say Collins and three other teens were in a stolen car when they ran a red light and struck Canty’s vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road in Prince George’s County.

Mother killed in crash

Canty, who was driving eastbound, died at the scene. A child passenger in her car was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three of the teens in the stolen vehicle were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Collins was taken into custody.

"My office remains committed to pursuing justice for Shaunte and her family, and that means holding individuals, including juveniles, accountable for their actions," Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 301-731-4422.