Teen girl with special needs sexually assaulted at SEED School: police

A teenage girl with special needs was sexually assaulted at the SEED School in Southeast D.C., according to D.C. police.

What we know:

According to a D.C. police report, the assault happened last Tuesday night around 11 p.m., starting in a hallway and then moving into a boys’ bathroom at the SEED School, a public charter and boarding school in Southeast D.C. that’s been around since 1998.

One boy is accused of sexually assaulting the girl, while a second allegedly recorded the assault. A third boy allegedly held the door.

Sources say the victim is 16 years old and her family is from D.C.

In the week since the alleged assault, FOX 5 has learned that four adult staff members have either been fired or suspended — including the dean of students, a special education teacher, and two dedicated aides. Two of those staffers say they’re being singled out and punished unfairly.

The SEED School has about 300 students — all living here — from 9th through 12th grade. About 30 percent of the students have IEPs.

The school bills itself as the nation’s first public charter, college-prep boarding school.

What they're saying:

Two parents of SEED students say this was the first they’d heard about the incident — but they’re not shocked by the allegation.

"I'd say honestly... this school is turning into Dangerous Minds. This is like a juvenile detention center. I am pulling my kids after this year. I have to come up here every other day defending my kids... whether it's from a student or a parent," said parent Teika Hall. "This school pulls in a lot of money. What are they doing with it? Cause where is the improvement in the school?"

"They let a lot of kids just kind of do what they please," said parent Robert Teamer. "Why should they be able to smoke weed on these premises and how is that possible?"

See the full statement from the SEED School below.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what has happened to the two male students allegedly involved.