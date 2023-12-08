Teen arrested after using Facebook Marketplace in string of armed robberies

Police have arrested a man accused of robbing people at gunpoint he arranged to meet through Facebook Marketplace.

Elijah Porter, 19, of Northeast D.C. was arrested Monday in connection with four armed-robbery cases. Porter is accused of posing as both a buyer and seller on Facebook Marketplace, according to Commander Sylvan Altieri with the Metropolitan Police Department’s 5th District.

"We tend to get, around this time of year, a little bit of increase in platform robberies. They have gotten more predominant since Covid as well and as technology has moved along," Altieri said.

In all four cases, Porter and the victims would meet along the 1300 block of Orren Street NE.

The earliest case reported was on November 8 and the most recent case was on December 2. Altieri said Friday, detectives suspected there was an ongoing pattern after the second case on November 22 due to the similar method and location. On November 26, the third victim was able to get a partial of the suspect.

Mack Gaither lives near Orren Street and said he has used Facebook Marketplace to purchase camera equipment.

"I just want people to be careful this holiday season, because there are going to be a lot of desperate people. But that’s a new one on me, because I do buy things from marketplace and sometimes, I’m a skeptical," Gaither said, referring to the armed robberies. "I haven’t bought anything in a while but makes you really want to be like, really want to be more cautious. Maybe just try to do the mail thing if you can."

MPD is encouraging people to use their Safe Exchange Zones if they’re meeting up with people to complete transactions through online marketplaces.

"Even if you don’t feel comfortable with law enforcement, we really try to encourage people to do it. You don’t want to be around police, you can still use our facilities. You don’t have to talk to us, you don’t even have to come in. You want to meet in the parking lot? That’s fine. No one is going to challenge you and tell you not to do that," Altieri said. "We’d rather you meet you somewhere like that and have this happen safely than have you become a victim."

The safe exchange locations are at police stations across the District: