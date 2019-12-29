Teen arrested after double shooting near ZooLights

article

A boy is in custody after a double shooting late last month near the National Zoo.

D.C. police say they arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday following the attack Nov. 30 in the 2800 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 near Cathedral and Connecticut avenues, just steps from the zoo. Police found one victim at the scene and another near the Duke Ellington Memorial Bridge on Calvert Street nearby. Both victims were boys who recovered from their injuries at area hospitals.

A loud burst of fireworks, which many zoo guests believed were gunshots, preceded the shooting. Police say a group of teenagers set off the fireworks at the zoo, inciting panic. Detectives are still investigating whether the two incidents were related.

The suspect now faces an assault with dangerous weapon charge.

The shooting prompted the National Zoo to step up its security precautions through the rest of the holiday season.

