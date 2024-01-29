Taylor Swift, Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Justin Tucker and more from Ravens 17-10 loss to Chiefs

A trip to Super Bowl 2024 was just one win away, but the Baltimore Ravens, who finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL, looked nothing like themselves when they lost 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC championship game.

Too many penalties, three turnovers and an uneven performance from Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson against the defending Super Bowl champions, ultimately did them in.

Taylor Swift

After making several appearances in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce throughout the season, Taylor Swift was on hand in Baltimore Sunday to lock lips with the Chiefs star after he set records in the AFC championship game.

Swift was shown early and often during the title game. She could be seen cheering and jumping up and down from her suite with Kelce's family and friends.

She was on the field after the game as the team celebrated and gave Kelce a kiss and embraced him with a big hug.

Now begins the speculation if the pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on Kelce and his team in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Lamar Jackson

Jackson went 20 for 37 for 272 yards, but made few big plays beyond two throws to rookie Zay Flowers for 30 and 54 yards. He was sacked four times, lost a fumble and threw an interception.

Jackson's career record in the postseason fell to 2-4. The star remains in search of his first Super Bowl appearance.

Zay Flowers

Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Zay Flowers made several major mistakes that cost his team points late in the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The biggest and most costly came when he reached the ball into the end zone while trying to score a touchdown that would have cut the deficit to three.

Instead, Flowers had the ball knocked out of his hands by Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and fumbled inside the 1-yard line. The Chiefs recovered. Earlier in that same drive, Flowers was penalized for taunting Sneed after he spun the ball while standing directly over him following a 54-yard reception from Lamar Jackson.

To add injury to the matter, Flowers appeared to cut his finger when he slammed it on a bench after the fumble.

Justin Tucker

Videos posted online from before the big game showed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce involved in a back-and-forth with Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Video of the tense exchange that happened during warmups was posted by NFL Network's James Palmer. In the video,

Tucker can be seen stretching near the end zone with his helmet, footballs, and other gear along the goal line.

Kelce and Mahomes can be seen swatting the balls and gear away and tossing Tucker's helmet.

"Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet," said Palmer’s tweet.

Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal with 2:34 to play in the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.