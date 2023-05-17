Tastee Diner online auction offers chance to own pieces of closed restaurant's history

Tastee Diner fans are running out of time to own a piece of the restaurant's history.

The downtown Silver Spring institution suddenly closed in March after the owner sold it to D.C. based developer, Roadside Development LLC.

The online auction includes all of Tastee Diner's items - from the framed artwork down to the takeout cups!

The auction closes at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The developer’s plans to build an apartment building that will also include retail space. Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2024.

More information about the auction can be found here.