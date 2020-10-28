Task force narrows down new name options for Arlington's Lee Highway

The task force assigned to rename Lee Highway in Arlington has narrowed down the list of options from 186 to 20, and now they need your help to choose the winner.

Discussions of renaming Route 29 started back in July when a 25-person task force was formed by the Lee Highway Alliance at Arlington County’s request. Lee Highway was originally named after confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The alliance says the 20 names they are seeking community input on “represent broad ideals, or highlight local flora/fauna.” The final options are:

Arcova Ella Baker James E. Browne Community Dogwood Equity Green Way John Glenn Harmony Inclusive Innovation Justice John M. Langston Mildred and Richard Loving Main Street Leonard “Doc” Muse Edward T. Morton Necostin Unity Maggie Walker

To learn more about each option and why it was chosen to possibly replace Lee Highway, the alliance has created a guide that gives background information about the context of each name.

Community members can vote on their top choices through Nov. 30. The list will be narrowed down to 3-5 names later this year based on the voting results.

