Taraji P. Henson, Gov. Moore attend Braveboy’s swearing-in as PG County Executive

The Brief Aisha Braveboy was sworn in as Prince George’s County Executive after winning a special election to complete the remainder of Angela Alsobrooks’ term.

She plans to focus on crime reduction, economic development, education, and a more business-friendly government, drawing on her experience as state’s attorney.

Braveboy has begun forming her new administration, appointing a new police chief and county administrator, while reviewing staff in "at will" positions from the previous leadership.

Aisha Braveboy officially took the oath as Prince George’s County Executive Thursday in College park, stirring up questions about changes ahead.

"I see hope in each one and every one of you and a future filled with promise, and filled with prosperity," Braveboy said.

The ceremony took place at the University of Maryland, Braveboy’s alma mater, where she made it clear that after graduating from state’s attorney to country executive, she’s ready to get to work. Braveboy won a special election June 4 to serve the remaining 2.5 years on Angela Alsobrook’s term after leaving for the U.S. Senate.

"Everybody here in the county understands change just does not ‘happen’ change is MADE to happen!" Gov. Wes Moore said.

In the crowd, Moore and actress Taraji P. Henson, a D.C. native, said Braveboy will lean on her experience as state’s attorney to focus on reducing crime, building a more business-friendly government, sparking economic development and improving schools.

"I’m excited for this future and I’m excited for partnership! 6," Henson said.

Braveboy already began putting together her own team, starting with a new country administrator and police chief.

"We grow great talent here in Prince George’s county, like George Nader, who is now our police chief, and we’re excited to move forward, and former chiefs agreed to help work to ensure our new chief has everything he needs. It’s a peaceful transition and we’re moving forward, " Braveboy said.

In addition to newly appointed officials, "at will" employees appointed by the previous administration were told to submit resignations. Braveboy told FOX 5 that this is a routine step in transitions, monitoring which employees will stay or leave.

"It’s mainly just those ‘At Will’ positions where they work at the pleasure of the executive, but I am bringing in a new cabinet and there will be some folks who remain because we have some tremendous leaders in our county who I believe share my vision" Braveboy said.

When asked about immigration enforcement in Prince George’s County under the Trump Administration, Braveboy said while she stands with those who are undocumented, she believes that those who are committing crimes "don’t have a right to be here."