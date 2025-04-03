Tanker truck leaking gasoline into Fairfax County stream triggers hazmat response

The Brief Tanker truck leaking gasoline into a tributary of the Potomac River. Incident reported Thursday near Leigh Mill and Kelso Roads in Great Falls. Officials warn gasoline odors may linger for days as cleanup continues.



A tanker truck incident has triggered a hazmat response after leaking gasoline contaminated a stream in Fairfax County, officials said.

Gasoline spill sparks hazmat response in Fairfax County

What we know:

The incident was reported early Thursday morning near the intersection of Leigh Mill Road and Kelso Road in Great Falls.

Authorities confirmed that gasoline from the tanker is leaking into Difficult Run, a tributary of the Potomac River.

Emergency crews are expected to remain on-site for an extended period to address the situation. Residents in the area have been advised that the smell of gasoline may persist along the stream for several days.

