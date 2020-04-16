Taneytown police tell pantsless resident to knock it off

Taneytown police delivered their final warning to a resident who they say fetched the mail without wearing pants at least once.

The department posted a notice on its Facebook page on Tuesday, saying “Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.”

Police did not identify the resident, nor did they say the resident could face any criminal charges.

Taneytown is a city of approximately 7,000 in Carroll County.

The post has generated thousands of reactions.

As teleworking has become the norm as people self isolate in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, self presentation has become a topic of concern for many.

A Florida judge excoriated the state’s lawyers earlier this week for failing to – in some cases – get out of bed, or fully dress for Zoom court hearings.

