Takoma Park Police arrest Pentagon officer in connection with deadly shooting

The Takoma Park Police Department has arrested a Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Officer in connection with the fatal shooting of two victims earlier this week after he told police he thought he saw them breaking into a car.

David Hall Dixon of Takoma Park, MD has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony and one count of reckless endangerment in the murder of Dominque Williams and James Lionel Johnson.

Dixon is also charged with attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony the assault against the driver of the car Dixon shot into, Michael Thomas.

Officers say they responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot area of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they say an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Officer told them he say what he thought was a car break-in and fired at two suspects who tried to the flee the scene in a vehicle.

A short time later, Williams and Johnson arrived at Prince George’s Hospital where they died from gunshot wounds.

According to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, Dixon is on administrative leave. He was taken into custody Friday morning.

The Takoma Park Police Department will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.