Police identify man, woman shot and killed by off-duty Pentagon officer in Takoma Park

Authorities have identified the man and woman they say were shot and killed in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning by an off-duty Pentagon Police Officer who told police he thought he saw them breaking into a car.

Police say 32-year-old Dominique Williams of Hyattsville and 38-year-old James Lionel Johnson of District Heights were killed in the incident in Takoma Park.

Officers say they responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot area of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they say an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Officer told them he say what he thought was a car break-in and fired at two suspects who tried to the flee the scene in a vehicle.

A short time later, Williams and Johnson arrived at Prince George’s Hospital where they died from gunshot wounds.

According to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, the officer is on administrative leave, pending the results of the Takoma Park police investigation.