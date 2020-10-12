Takoma Park 2-year-old dies from injuries after fall from third-floor apartment window

A 2-year-old boy who fell from a third-floor apartment window in Takoma Park has died, officials say.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Ethan Allen Avenue.

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a third-floor window in this Takoma Park apartment building (Credit: Montgomery Co. Fire & Rescue)

The child was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died.

"Our thoughts are with family and friends," Takoma Park Police Department said in a statement.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.