Taekwondo instructor arrested for aggravated sexual assault at Lorton business

Fairfax County Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for a sexual assault that occurred in 2019 at Kong’s Taekwondo Learning Center in Lorton.

Rochdi Tibta (PHOTO: FCPD)

The juvenile victim recently disclosed that while she attended an after-school program at the business an instructor, Rochdi Tibta, of Springfield, had the victim sit on his lap where he unlawfully touched the victim on three occasions.

Last Friday, detectives arrested and charged Tibta with three counts of aggravated sexual assault. He is currently being held at the County’s Adult Detention Center without bond.

Detectives determined that Tibta worked at Kong’s Taekwondo Learning Center from December 2018 to December 2019. In his role, Tibta was the sole caretaker at the business for the juveniles on several occasions.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who is concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with Tibta.

FCPD are asking anyone with information about this case or believe Tibta had inappropriate contact with them or their child to please call their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text by sending "FCCS" plus tip to 847411, and by web by clicking here.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.