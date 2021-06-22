Falls Church tennis coach accused of having sexual contact with a student

A Fairfax County school district tennis coach is facing charges after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student.

READ MORE: Fairfax County hospital technician accused of sexually assaulting patient after fake examination

Rafael "Rally" Diokno, 29, is jailed without bond after Fairfax County police charged him with taking indecent liberties of a child by a custodian.

According to investigators, the Falls Church man engaged in sexual contact with the victim – a student at George Mason High School – beginning in May 2021 at various locations around the county.

READ MORE: Virginia massage therapist arrested for sexual battery while on the job

Police began investigating on June 16.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who may be able to help them in their investigation, or anyone who has had inappropriate contact with Diokno.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

If you can assist investigators, call (703) 246-7800.

The Fairfax County school district issued a statement following Diokno's arrest:

On June 3, 2021, in accordance with state law, Falls Church City Public Schools contacted Falls Church City Police and Child Protective Services (CPS) immediately after receiving an allegation of potentially inappropriate conduct by a coach toward a student-athlete. As a result, the coach was immediately relieved of his coaching duties. This action enabled FCCPS to ensure the safety of its students while completing its investigation.

On June 21, Mr. Rafael "Rally" Diokno was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau on a charge of "taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian." As a result of FCCPS’ previous action, the former coach no longer had access to the school or its students at the time of and leading up to the arrest.

FCCPS is committed to supporting the student and family involved and all of its students and staff members. At the same time, we want to ensure and respect the privacy of those involved. As the police and CPS investigation continues, we must be alert to the possibility of additional potential victims. It is crucial that individuals feel comfortable and supported in coming forward if they have additional information or concerns.

Regarding Mr. Diokno - as this matter is an ongoing criminal and CPS investigation - FCCPS cannot comment further on the case’s specifics. Nor will we comment on personnel matters beyond the following basic factual information:

Falls Church City Public Schools has been fully cooperating with the Police and CPS during the investigation before the arrest and will continue to do so as their investigations continue.

Advertisement

FCCPS hired Mr. Diokno in February of 2016 as a seasonal Tennis Coach, and as such, was not a member of the FCCPS instructional staff. However, FCCPS followed its procedures for hiring. These include fingerprinting and background checks with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, Child Protective Services, and reference checks. Mr. Diokno was terminated from his position as Tennis Coach on June 4, 2021.

