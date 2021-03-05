T.C. Williams High, Matthew Maury Elementary announce finalists for renaming

T.C. Williams High School and Matthew Maury Elementary School in Alexandria have narrowed their list of options to rename each school after a community poll was taken in February.

The final three options for T.C.Williams are Alexandria High School, Titan Community High School and Ruth Bader Ginsburg High School.

The final three options for Matthew Maury are Naomi Brooks Elementary School, Rosemont Park Elementary School and Jean Reid Elementary School.

The renaming of these schools is part of Alexandria City Public Schools' initiative called The Identity Project that aims to "look again at the morality" of some of the previously named schools in Alexandria.

T.C. Williams High was named after Thomas Chambliss Williams, a segregationist whose views ACPS says, "could not have been more inconsistent with the vibrant, diverse and inclusive place we know today."

Matthew Maury Elementary was named after a commander of the Confederate Navy.

ACPS Superintendent Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Jr. recommended T.C. Williams be renamed Alexandria High School and Matthew Maury Elementary be renamed Naomi Brooks Elementary School.

The community will still have an opportunity to have a say in the final renaming decision at an ACPS School Board Public Hearing on March 18. The board will vote on the renaming on April 8 and the new names will be implemented on July 1.