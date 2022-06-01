Swastika symbols, graffiti found drawn in bathroom of Woodbridge high school

Officials say swastika symbols, vulgar language, and inappropriate pictures were discovered drawn on a boy’s bathroom stall at a high school in Prince William County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A School Resource Officer assigned to Hylton High School in Woodbridge discovered the vandalism on May 24. Officials believe the graffiti was drawn sometime between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Officials say the markings did not appear to contain any threats and were removed.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.