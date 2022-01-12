Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death of Fairfax woman

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the deceased woman deputies found Monday in a wooded area near the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive.

The victim of Monday's homicide is 21-year-old Juana Pahola Delgado Morales of Fairfax, Virginia. Morales' body was found at around 4:15 PM on Monday after deputies responded to a call about a suspicious death.

Frederick County sheriff’s office investigating suspicious death

"This is a tragedy, and our investigators will work tirelessly to bring justice for this heinous crime," said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. "Our heartfelt sorrow goes out to the Morales family on their loss."

No suspects have been taken into custody, authorities say.

And while detectives continue to conduct their investigation, there’s expected to be a police presence in that area for some time, according to the sheriff’s office.