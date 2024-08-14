'Act bratty, Santa might get rough': Suspended Fairfax County teacher, coach sends sexual messages to minor

A suspended Northern Virginia High School football coach will remain in jail for at least another night in Maryland.

David Clay Murray, 48, is facing charges in Maryland: five counts of sexual solicitation with a minor. Each charge carries a possible 25-year sentence and or a $10,000 fine.

In court documents, Murray is accused of engaging in online conversations with an undercover Frederick County sheriff's detective.

According to investigators, the online encounters started on the website FET, designed for consulting adults with fetishes, then moved to Telegram, an instant messaging app.

Those court documents claim Murray referred to himself as "Santa" and "a dirty old 48-year-old," and used vulgar language when communicating with the detective.

"If you act bratty, Santa might get rough," said Murray in one message according to the charging documents. "Santa would go nuts with you on his lap."

Murray's attorney claims he initially asked the other person if she was in fact an adult, and she said no. He figured he was role-playing.

Maryland prosecutors want Murray held without bond until his preliminary hearing September 12th. The judge postponed the bail hearing to give Murray's family time to try to set up a home GPS monitoring plan, which Frederick County does not currently have.