Suspects sought in Virginia Walmart armed abduction, robbery: police

Authorities in Virginia are searching for a man and woman accused of abducting a driver from a Walmart parking lot in Culpeper and forcing them to drive to a residence where cash and personal items were stolen.

Suspects still at large

What we know:

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the store in the 800 block of James Madison Highway. Police say the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle as they were leaving the store and ordered them to drive to a home in Orange County.

Victim not injured

Once there, the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and property before fleeing, police say. They were last seen in the town of Orange. The victim was not injured. Police say that during the incident, the suspects displayed a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Det. N. McGuckin at 540-829-5523 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300.