Suspects rob armored truck outside bank in Prince George's County, police say

The Brief An armored truck was robbed outside a bank in Prince George's County. Now, police are searching for the suspects in the robbery. There is a cash reward for anyone who can provide tips that will help lead to an arrest.



An assault and armed robbery took place outside a bank in Prince George’s County on Monday, police say.

Now, a search is underway for the suspects who allegedly robbed an armored truck and left the scene with cash.

What we know:

Outside this Navy Federal Credit Union right off Woodyard Way is where police say suspects got out of a car armed and robbed a Brinks truck just before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Surveillance video shows two suspects getting out of car and approaching the truck with guns. It appears each suspect had at least one weapon on them….

Investigators say the pair was able to get to the truck and grab an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the scene.

Local perspective:

The Landing Shopping Center in Clinton is a busy area. One woman who spoke with FOX 5 says she was heading to the ATM Monday morning when she noticed the caution tape and police cars in the parking lot.

"It’s really close to home," she said. "We really have to stay vigilant coming to the banks and being cautious and I hope the bank, I guess, has more security to come."

"It really is a shame. A lot of people work hard for their money and you trust that your bank is a safe place to keep it. You obviously don’t want to see the people insuring the money getting injured in any kind of way. Unfortunately, we are going through a lot of tough times right now. I know there are a lot of people desperate but there are just better ways to do things," bank customer Peter Picot said.

"I may not want to stay here because when I hear that kind of robbery going on. That is troublesome. So I may move my money somewhere else," another resident told FOX 5.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 is told the driver of the Brinks truck was hurt, but his injuries are minor.

There is a cash reward for anyone who can provide tips that will help lead to an arrest of the suspects police are looking for.