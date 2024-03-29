Suspects jump out of moving stolen vehicle, caught with Fairfax County helicopter & K-9

Two teenagers jumped out of a stolen vehicle and fled police in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County police utilized a helicopter and K9 units to locate the suspects. Officials say this is the aftermath of the Reston Neighborhood Patrol Unit locating a stolen vehicle near Centreville Road and Parcher Avenue in McNair.

Police say the incident occurred Tuesday evening. In video released by Fairfax County police, two of the teenagers can be seen jumping out of the stolen vehicle when stopped by police. Police say Fairfax 1 and K-9 assisted in getting two of the teenage suspects into custody. The third teen was apprehended by officers nearby.



Our Fox 5's Tisha Lewis spoke with a Herndon resident who says while this police encounter does raise concerns, he’s not worried about his safety.

All three teenagers are now in custody after initially evading police. This all unfolded in a parking garage in a Herndon intersection and shopping plaza.