Suspects carjack man, throw unknown liquid on him in Tysons Corner Center parking garage: police

Fairfax County Police are on scene in McLean after they say two suspects reportedly carjacked a man, then threw some kind of liquid on him.

Officers responded to a parking garage in the 7900 block of Tysons Corner Center where the carjacking took place.

According to investigators, the suspects grabbed the victim's keys, threw an unknown liquid on him and fled the scene in the victim's 2022 Blue BMW X5.

Police have determined that the liquid does not appear to be caustic and no injuries were sustained in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.