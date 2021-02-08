Suspected shooter of Richard Montgomery HS student did not know victim: new documents

Newly released documents in the shooting of Richard Montgomery High School student Simeon Mukuna say the suspected shooter, Shawndel Weems, did not know Mukuna.

The documents also reveal Weems shot Mukuna multiple times after he thought Mukuna "was looking at him with malice."

Weems has waived his bail review, per prosecutors, and is being held without bond until a preliminary hearing scheduled for March.

Weems, 23, of Monarch Mills Way in Columbia, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony and reckless endangerment.

Mukuna has been described as a wonderful student and person who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. The documents say Mukuna was in Columbia to help a friend with car trouble.