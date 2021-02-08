Richard Montgomery High School left stunned after senior shot, killed over weekend in Columbia

The principal of a Montgomery County high school called the weekend shooting death of a student tragic as the school community struggles to deal with the devastating loss.

Police say 18-year-old Simeon Mbuyu Mukuna of North Potomac was shot and killed Saturday in Columbia, Maryland. Officials believe Mukuna was in the area visiting a friend when he was shot.

"We are stunned by this horrible news," tweeted Damon Monteleone, principal of Richard Montgomery High School where Mukuna was a senior. "Our prayers go out to his family."

Monteleone said he hoped to address the school community soon and will share information about any services that will be held for Mukuna. He offered counseling and support services to members of the school community.

Jon Freda, the school's athletic director, said the loss of Mukuna, coupled with the recent loss of another member of the school community, made for a difficult start to the year. "Both kids loved RM, had great relationships with staff and students and had infectious positive energy," Freda tweeted.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Shawndel Weems in connection with Mukuna's death and charged him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony and reckless endangerment.