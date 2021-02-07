Richard Montgomery HS student shot and killed in Columbia

article

A student at Richard Montgomery High School is dead after a shooting Saturday in Columbia, Md.

Police say 18-year-old Simeon Mbuyu Mukuna of North Potomac died at the scene after the shooting around 4:57 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way in Columbia.

Officials believe Mukuna was in the area visiting a friend.

Police Shawndel Weems, 23, of Monarch Mills Way in Columbia, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony and reckless endangerment.

Shawndel Weems' booking photo.

Weems is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Police believe Weems and Mukuna did not know each other. Mukuna was shot in a parking lot outside an apartment complex.

FOX 5's Evan Lambert will be following this story tonight. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest.