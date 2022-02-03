Suspected rabid fox bites person in Arlington County neighborhood

Authorities are asking residents of an Arlington County neighborhood to be vigilant after they say a suspected rabid fox bit a person and had contact with three pets.

Rabid Wildlife

Arlington County Animal Control and the Arlington County Police Department say they began receiving complaints about a fox aggressively approaching people and dogs along a section of Utah Street and 33rd Street North in the Gulf Branch neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Officials believe the same fox was involved in all the incidents. They say the fox had potential contact with three domestic pets and bit one human unprovoked.

The fox was exhibiting signs and symptoms consistent with rabies, official say. It has not been located or captured at this time.

Arlington County Animal Control offered these tips for residents:

- Ensure pets are up to date on their rabies and distemper vaccines

- Keep dogs on a leash at all times and keep cats inside

- Do not approach or feed any wild animals

- Feed pets inside

- Remove wildlife attractants from yards, such as unsecured garbage cans, open containers of food and compost

Anyone who sees a fox that appears sick, lethargic, disoriented, or aggressive -- or comes in contact with the animal -- is asked to contact Arlington County Animal Control at 703-931-9241. They also ask that:

- Pets and children not be outside unsupervised at this time.

- Do not attempt to haze or make loud sounds at this animal. Back away slowly while facing the animal at all times.

Advertisement

- If you come across a deceased rabies vector animal (including cats, dogs, foxes, raccoons, and groundhogs) in your yard or a public space, contact Animal Control promptly and do not handle the animal.