Woman injured in late-night shooting in Burtonsville, Montgomery County

The Brief Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting on Saddle Creek Way late Friday night. An adult woman sustained minor injuries, officials said. No suspect is in custody, but police say the scene is secure.



Montgomery County police are investigating a late-night shooting that injured a woman in a neighborhood off of Sandy Spring Road.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at 11:24 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the 14900 block of Saddle Creek Way.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an adult female victim who had suffered minor injuries. Police did not release additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities say the scene is secure. As of now, no suspect is in custody.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.