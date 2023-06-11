Suspected drunk driver arrested in Ocean City following crash involving fire truck

A suspected drunk driver collided with a fire truck in Ocean City and fled the scene Saturday, according to police.

Police say around 8:35 p.m. on June 10, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of 8th St. and Philadelphia Ave. involving an Ocean City Fire Truck (Engine 1-1) and a black sedan, which failed to stop after the collision. No injuries were reported.

The fire truck was responding to a report of a gas leak in the area of 1101 Atlantic Ave. and had its emergency lights on when the black sedan that was reportedly speeding pulled out in front of the truck causing the crash. The driver then continued to drive south on Philadelphia Ave.

The fire crew was able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle to law enforcement. Maryland State Police quickly found the suspect vehicle and driver in the 10 block of Surf Ave.

Officers found the driver, 27-year-old Tashae Raezheen Lashan Simmons, who they believed was impaired by alcohol. She was placed under arrest for the hit-and-run and driving under the influence.

Simmons has been charged with negligent driving, reckless driving, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driver changing lanes while unsafe, failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision and multiple other traffic-related charges.

She was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

