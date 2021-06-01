Suspected drunk Denver driver knocks over several headstones at veterans cemetery on Memorial Day

A woman was allegedly intoxicated when she crashed into multiple cars and headstones at a Denver veterans cemetery as visitors were honoring their loved ones on Memorial Day, authorities said.

Just before 3 p.m., local time, the woman sideswiped two parked cars at the Fort Logan National Cemetery before driving onto the lawn and crashing into several headstones, the Denver Police Department told FOX News.

Images posted to social media show a damaged red car on the grass with some headstones knocked over. Tire marks can be seen from when the vehicle skidded off the road and onto the lawn.

The driver reportedly remained at the scene until police officers arrived. She was arrested and a DUI investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said.

No injuries were reported.

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas said she was at the cemetery visiting her father's grave.

"Traffic jam going to Dad’s grave at Ft Logan," she tweeted. "There’s a car in between headstones. Saw an officer cuff a woman and walk her away. Hope no one got hurt."

It was not clear how many headstones were damaged, authorities said. FOX News has contacted the cemetery but as of publication time had not received a response.

