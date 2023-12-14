Suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, psilocybin, and loaded weapon found in Maryland residence
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities recovered narcotics suspected to be cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and psilocybin along with a scale and packaging materials from a residence in St. Mary's County.
Police executed search warrants on a residence in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. During the search, police also found a loaded weapon was also recovered in the residence.
The resident of the apartment has been identified as 38-year-old, Daven A. Williams. He was arrested shortly after at a nearby business and charged with multiple counts of possession.