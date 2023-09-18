Expand / Collapse search

Suspected 17-year-old gunman accused in DuVal HS student’s murder expected in court for bond hearing

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:20AM
The Prince George's County teenager accused in the murder of a DuVal High School student who was shot and killed while she was trying to break up a fight on the way home from school last week is expected in court Monday for a bond hearing.

Authorities announced the arrest of the suspected 17-year-old gunman from Glenarden Friday. The shooting happened September 11 around 3:45 p.m., less than a mile from the school, near Wood Stream Drive and Palamar Drive in Lanham.

Investigators say 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore came upon a fight between two groups who were involved in an ongoing dispute and tried to intervene. Officers say the gunman pulled a gun and fired, striking Moore who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

The suspect is facing first and second degree murder, and first and second degree assault charges. He is also facing a firearms charge. He was arrested Thursday and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

The high school and nearby Robert Goddard Middle School were both placed on lockdown as police canvassed the area searching for suspects. Afterschool events were canceled or cut short.

New metal detectors were in place the Wednesday after the shooting at the front entrance of school. DuVal initially was part of phase two, which rolls out in October, but after Jayda’s murder plans changed. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.

