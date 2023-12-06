Suspect wields knife during fight at Shell gas station in Anne Arundel County: police

A Maryland man was arrested and charged after wielding a knife during a fight at a Shell gas station in Linthicum.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Eric Denully of Curtis Bay, Maryland. Police arrived at a Shell gas station located at 463 Camp Meade Road on December 5 around 9:20 p.m. for reports of a fight involving a weapon. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect holding a knife to the throat of the victim.

Officers gave commands, the suspect dropped the knife and was taken into custody. It was later learned that the suspect threatened the victim with the knife and then took items the victim was in possession of.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.