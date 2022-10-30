Suspect turns himself in for killing man inside Fairfax County apartment

article

A suspect is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside an apartment in Fairfax County, according to police.

Fairfax County Police say the shooting happened on October 30 at the Skyline Towers Apartments in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria.

According to police, officers at the scene found an adult man who at been shot inside an apartment at the scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased at scene. The victim was later identified as Ahmed Hemoh, 26.

Police say three men were spotted running from the scene after the shooting.

Investigators were able to identify all three men, and pinpointed one of three as being the alleged shooter in this case.

Police announced that the suspect, identified as Phil Asare Darkwah, turned himself in on Saturday.

Darkwah is charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say he is being held without bond.

Investigators did not indicate if they are still searching for the other two men.