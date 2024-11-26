Suspect steals property from store, assaults employee in Virginia

A man has been arrested after entering a store in McLean, stealing merchandise and assaulting an employee.

The suspect has been identified as Calvin Hughes Jr, of Washington D.C.

Leesburg Pike robbery suspect

Police responded to the 8300 block of Leesburg Pike in McLean for a commercial robbery on November 21 around 11:00 a.m. According to police, the suspect entered the store, stole merchandise, and assaulted an employee.

Hughes Jr. was identified and arrested nearby for robbery and is being held without bond.