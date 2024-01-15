Police searching for suspect who set man on fire in Northwest DC

D.C. police are working to identify a suspect they say set a man on fire in Northwest Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of North Capitol Street and P Street, Northwest just after 3 p.m.

The suspect reportedly poured a liquid on the victim and ignited it. The suspect quickly ran off and the victim had to be taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera. Anyone who can identify him or has any information about this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.