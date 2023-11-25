Suspect seen running with handgun in Northwest after shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate a morning shooting in Northwest that left one adult injured.

Police responded to the area of 1400 block of West St. around 7:26 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, after reports of gunfire. The suspect is described as a short Black man wearing white Airforce Ones. He was last seen running from the location armed with a handgun.

An adult man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was conscious and breathing at the time. No word on the reason behind this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.