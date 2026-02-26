Suspect in Potomac senior living homicide due in court

The man accused of killing an 87‑year‑old philanthropist at a Potomac senior‑living facility is expected in a Montgomery County courtroom Thursday.

What we know:

Police say 22‑year‑old Marquis James shot Robert Fuller inside the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility, where James was employed as a medication technician responsible for dispensing residents’ prescriptions.

READ MORE: Arrest made in killing of millionaire philanthropist at Maryland senior facility, police say

Investigators say the case started coming together this week after security staff reported James acting suspiciously Monday night. An employee later recognized him in surveillance video from the night of the killing wearing what appeared to be a long wig. Exclusive video shows armed officers arresting James in Rockville on Tuesday.

James is also accused of firing at a Maryland state trooper during a traffic stop in Baltimore. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says ballistics testing linked the bullet that killed Fuller to the round fired at the trooper, according to charging documents. The trooper was not hit.

READ MORE: Police say man who killed millionaire philanthropist also fired shots at Maryland State trooper

Marquis James (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Detectives say James had access to the building and its residents and had been inside Fuller’s apartment the evening of Feb. 13 to administer medication. Fuller, a retired Navy officer and attorney from Augusta, Maine, was widely known for his philanthropic work. He was found dead in his bed the next morning with a gunshot wound to the head.

Charging documents also allege James tampered with security systems before the shooting, disabling alarms and propping open exterior doors.

A spokesperson for Cogir Senior Living says the facility is fully cooperating with investigators.