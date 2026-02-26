Police say man who killed millionaire philanthropist also fired shots at Maryland State trooper

The Brief A man has been arrested for killing millionaire philanthropist at a Maryland senior living facility. The suspect, who has a lengthy criminal history, has now been accused of shooting at a Maryland State trooper's vehicle. The trooper involved in the incident was not shot, but did suffer minor injuries.



The man accused of killing an 87-year-old philanthropist inside a Potomac senior living facility is the same suspect is also accused of shooting at a Maryland state trooper in Baltimore.

Marquis Emillo James, 22, is accused of shooting philanthropist Robert Fuller. He was arrested on Tuesday in Rockville. FOX 5 obtained exclusive video of his arrest.

What we know:

The murder happened inside the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility.

Fuller was found dead the morning of Feb. 14 inside his apartment at the facility. Police say he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was a retired Navy Reserve officer and attorney from Augusta, Maine, widely known for his philanthropic work.

Investigators say James worked there as a medication technician — a position that gave him direct access to the building — and leading up to the shooting, police say he tampered with security, disabling alarms and propping open exterior doors.

An employee later recognized him in surveillance video released last week, which shows a man in a plaid shirt, wearing a wig, walking through the facility.

Dig deeper:

Now, police say this case is even bigger than first reported as the suspect has been tied to another shooting.

Police say that early Tuesday morning in Baltimore, James fired a shot at a Maryland State police trooper who tried to approach his car during a traffic stop.

The trooper was not shot, but did suffer minor injuries. Court documents say the same gun was used in both attacks.

Right now, the motive for killing Fuller remains unclear.

What's next:

FOX 5 reached out to the senior living facility, which says it has been fully cooperative with police, adding that the safety of its residents is its top priority.

But serious questions remain: How was the suspect hired, and what led to this violence?

Police are continuing to investigate, and a preliminary hearing is expected in about a month.