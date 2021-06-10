Suspect is in custody after he shot a woman and kidnapped her in Northeast DC

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly shot a woman and then kidnapped her in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood.

READ MORE: DC police investigating laundromat assault, stabbing on transgender victim as possible hate crime

D.C. police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Olive Street, Northeast around 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

When they arrived, they found the scene – but both the suspect and the victim were missing.

READ MORE: Biden marks Cinco de Mayo with visit to Northeast DC taqueria

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say her injuries were not life threatening.

On Thursday, police caught up with 39-year-old James Foreman.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

They charged him with kidnapping.

Advertisement

Police say the incident was domestic.

