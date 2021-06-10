Suspect is in custody after he shot a woman and kidnapped her in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly shot a woman and then kidnapped her in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood.
D.C. police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Olive Street, Northeast around 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.
When they arrived, they found the scene – but both the suspect and the victim were missing.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say her injuries were not life threatening.
On Thursday, police caught up with 39-year-old James Foreman.
They charged him with kidnapping.
Police say the incident was domestic.