3 Maryland towns worthy of their own Hallmark Christmas movies

Mention a Hallmark Christmas movie and you picture snow‑dusted main streets, lamp posts wrapped in garland and a perfectly placed tree in the town square.

Movie magic makes those places come alive, but some towns don’t need Hollywood to feel like a holiday film.

Travel company Exoticca surveyed more than 3,000 respondents to find out which real‑life towns they believe most deserve to be the setting of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Maryland’s top three choices: Annapolis, St. Michaels and Berlin.

Annapolis, the state capital, blends historic charm with festive cheer year‑round. From City Dock to Main Street, the city looks and feels like a movie set. Hollywood has visited before – parts of the hit movie Patriot Games were filmed there!

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 21: As a Maryland State flag flies in the foreground, the Maryland State House is seen on August 21, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland.

St. Michaels, a waterfront town on the Eastern Shore, is known for its rich maritime history. It’s downtown features brick streets and cozy shops. It has also been a backdrop for films including the comedy Wedding Crashers.

Berlin, a cozy historic town also on the Eastern Shore, was once named one of the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit by Smithsonian and carried the title of Coolest Small Town in America. Its Main Street and downtown make it a picture‑perfect holiday setting.

Other towns topping the survey included Blue Ridge, Georgia; Frankenmuth, Michigan; St. Augustine, Florida; and Cape May, New Jersey.