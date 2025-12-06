National Christmas Tree site closed off early on first day of public display

The Brief The National Christmas Tree was closed to the public early on Saturday, Dec. 6. The area is scheduled to be open until 11 p.m. on Saturdays between now and New Year's Day. The reason for the closure is unclear.



Many people hoping to get into the holiday spirit on Saturday were disappointed to find that the National Christmas Tree was unexpectedly closed to the public early.

National Christmas Tree closed off

What we know:

FOX 5's Jim Lokay first reported the area was closed off to the public around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The tree sits in the Elipse south of the White House, surrounded by dozens more decorated trees in a Christmas display. On Saturday night, the area was blocked off by fencing with signs reading "Do not enter: Authorized personnel only" and "Sidewalk closed."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fences blocking the way to the Ellipse and the National Christmas Tree on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

Several people hoping to see the display Saturday were seen on sidewalks near the White House, seemingly confused and disappointed.

2025 National Christmas Tree

The backstory:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lit the tree in the annual ceremony on Thursday.

According to the National Park Service, the area is scheduled to be open to the public from Dec. 6 to New Year's Day — from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to the United States Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department to ask why the area was closed off Saturday night, but has not yet heard back.