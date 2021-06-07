DC police investigating laundromat assault, stabbing on transgender victim as possible hate crime

article

D.C. police say an assault and stabbing in a laundromat on Benning Road, Northeast may have been a hate crime.

Police responded to the scene at the Capital Laundry Mat near the intersection with 17th Street, Northeast on Sunday evening.

When police arrived, the transgender victim told them a man and two women beat her and stabbed her in the head.

According to police, the victim was bleeding profusely.

The victim also told police the assailants used anti-LGBTQ slurs during the attack.

According to police data, there were 87 hate or bias incidents based on sexual orientation or gender identity in 2019.

That number shrunk to 65 in 2020 – a reduction of about 25%.

