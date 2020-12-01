Suspect in Virginia Buddhist monk’s cold-case murder arrested in Georgia, sheriff’s office says

article

A man suspected of stabbing a Fauquier County Buddhist monk to death in 2008 has been arrested in suburban Atlanta, according to the sheriff’s office.

Du Chil Park, 56, was found dead at a home on Free State Road in Marshall on June 29, 2008.

Investigators believed the acupuncturist had been dead for several days when his body was discovered.

On Monday, police in Gwinnett County, Georgia – along with the FBI – arrested 62-year-old Won Yong Jung.

The Duluth, Georgia resident is now in custody awaiting extradition to Virginia, where he will be charged for his role in the homicide.

The sheriff’s office – along with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office – is still investigating the murder.

If you have any information that might help the investigation, call (540) 422-8624 .

