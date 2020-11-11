Charles County Sheriff’s office still searching for cold case killers

article

Twelve years ago, the body of a cook at a local Outback Steakhouse was found behind a store in Waldorf – but the sheriff’s office hasn’t given up on finding those responsible for his death.

Charles County sheriff’s officers had responded to a parking area behind a Lowe’s Home Improvement on Crain Highway around 8:24 p.m. when they found Daniel Argueta Cordova’s body.

Cordova had suffered upper body trauma – and his body was ruled a homicide.

Investigators traced Cordova’s death to a local liquor store – and they’d like to speak with two people who were caught on camera around the same time.

They’re describing the pair as persons of interest.

If you can help investigators, call 1-866-411-TIPS.

