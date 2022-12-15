Suspect in deadly Southeast, DC road rage shooting released from jail

A suspect accused in a deadly road rage shooting on Wednesday in Southeast, D.C. is set to be released from jail after D.C. Superior Court judge decision on Thursday.

The judge ordered 44-year-old Anthony Williams of Gaithersburg, Maryland to be released with GPS monitoring. He’s also ordered to participate in a high intensity supervision program.

Williams appeared for a bond hearing on Thursday. D.C. Police charged Williams with 2nd Degree Murder while armed for the suspected road rage shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. However, the charge filed by the District’s U.S. Attorney did not include murder. Williams appeared in court on Thursday for a bond hearing on the charge of Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

Williams’ attorney told the judge his client was "violently attacked" by the partner of the person driving the opposing car after his client got into a car accident on Wednesday while on his way to work.

READ MORE: Man shot, killed during apparent road rage incident in Southeast: police

Earlier Thursday, FOX 5 spoke with the Stepfather of the man shot and killed, 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of Southeast D.C.

Tyrone Weaks said he did not know all of the circumstances but the family says Lynn did not deserve to die.

"Someone hit their car – my family’s car, you know what I mean? And now he’s dead for what? You know what I mean? He’s – he had children, he has a lot of children. They need their father. And my wife needs her son," said Tyrone Weaks.

Court documents just released Thursday afternoon say Williams was driving a red Dodge on Good Hope Road SE by Naylor Rd., when his car collided with a black Infinity that was pulling out of a parking-lot. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m.

A trusted source says the woman driving the Infinity called her boyfriend, who lives nearby. This person was later identified as 33-year-old Brooklyn Lynn.

Court documents also say an area surveillance camera and at least one witness see Lynn arrive and at one point, "hastily" approach Williams’ car, appearing to "aggressively" open Williams’ door.

Authorities say the woman intervenes and walks Lynn back to the disabled Infinity. Lynn apparently goes back again. Williams tells police Lynn signaled he wanted to talk. At one point his door opens. Williams then tells police Lynn begins punching Williams in the head. Williams fires from his car, shooting Lynn in the shoulder.

Police say Lynn died at the hospital.

Court documents say surveillance video did not capture when Lynn began punching Williams – the video captures from the waist down. In their write-up, investigators also question whether Williams pulled-out his gun during or before the reported assault.

Police arrested Williams without incident and retrieved a firearm from the scene.

Williams is due in court again next month.