Man shot, killed during apparent road rage incident in Southeast: police

An investigation is underway after a man was killed during an apparent road rage incident in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, around 2:45 p.m., officer responded to a crash and apparent road rage shooting in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road.

Once there, officers found an adult male who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

As officers at the scene began investigating the incident, they learned that two cars collided into each other on Good Hope Road as one was turning out of gas station.

While the occupants of the two cars were talking, a third party pulled up and joined them. According to police, that's when the incident turned into an altercation and one of the people pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim, who was hit by the gunfire, was the third party that arrived on the scene after the crash. Police did not identify the victim or indicate what prompted him to arrive at the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The suspect, who police have also not identified, was arrested at the scene and is currently being questioned in connection with the case.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.