Suspect in custody for trying to kidnap two children in Frederick

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has a suspect in custody accused of trying to abduct two children from their home in Frederick.

Deputies say Christopher Wade Shultz faces several charges related to kidnapping, assault, and home invasion.

Investigators say Saturday afternoon deputies responded to a call of an abduction in progress in the 8200 block of Reich’s Ford Road. Dispatchers notified deputies that the father of two young children was following a suspect who had just forcefully removed the children from his home.

The deputies eventually spotted the car parked in a nearby business parking lot. When they approached the car, Shultz got out and opened one of his car doors to let out a dog. Deputies say they were able to identify one of the kids inside the car while the door was open.

Deputies eventually took Shultz into custody without incident, and the children were safely returned to their family.

Investigators confirm that Shultz is not related to the children or their family.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office operations assistant Lt. Jason Deater said in statement, "the quick response and interception of the suspect by our deputies prevented this from being a further traumatic situation for the children."