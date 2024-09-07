Suspect identified in an alleyway shooting that left 1 dead in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police have arrested and charged a man for shooting and killing a man in a Silver Spring alley.

13th Street shooting suspect in Montgomery County

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Jeriel Demitri Martin. He has been charged with the murder of 34-year-old Jamar Emmanuel Jenifer, of Washington D.C.

Related article

According to police, a search and seizure warrant was executed at Martin’s residence in Silver Spring on Friday, September 6. Police located items connecting him to the murder of Jenifer.

Martin has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime.

He is being held without bond.